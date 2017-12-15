HONEYMOON PICS: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look ADORABLE in their FIRST HONEYMOON picture !











New Delhi: After a lot of waiting, finally we get to see the first picture of the most popular couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.Anushka Sharma shared this image with husband Virat Kohli and she wrote : "in heaven literally".There were rumours that the couple will be soon leaving for Rome for their honeymoon. Although Anushka hasn't shared the location of their destination , it indeed looks nothing short of a heaven .Amidst snow the couple posed for their first post-wedding picture and they look oh-so-adorable.Anushka previously shared this picture with the bride's squad. Thanking them she wrote : "The people responsible for making the most memorable occasion of our lives peaceful and beyond beautiful - our lovely wedding planners "Anushka and Virat got married in a private yet grand ceremony in Italy on December 11.The fans had been waiting since then to get a glimpse of the two love-birds as husband and wife. This picture that Anushka shared is nothing less than a treat to the eyes.We wish this adorable couple togetherness forever.