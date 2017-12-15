HONEYMOON PICS: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look ADORABLE in their FIRST HONEYMOON picture !

Anushka Sharma shared this image with husband Virat Kohli and she wrote : "in heaven literally".
There were rumours that the couple will be soon leaving for Rome for their honeymoon. Although Anushka hasn't shared the location of their destination , it indeed looks nothing short of a heaven .
Amidst snow the couple posed for their first post-wedding picture and they look oh-so-adorable.
Anushka previously shared this picture with the bride's squad. Thanking them she wrote : "The people responsible for making the most memorable occasion of our lives peaceful and beyond beautiful - our lovely wedding planners "
Anushka and Virat got married in a private yet grand ceremony in Italy on December 11.
The fans had been waiting since then to get a glimpse of the two love-birds as husband and wife. This picture that Anushka shared is nothing less than a treat to the eyes.
We wish this adorable couple togetherness forever.
First Published: 15 Dec 2017 02:18 PM