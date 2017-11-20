REVEALED: Check out TIGER SHROFF'S FIRST LOOK in STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2

New Delhi: Karan Johar's much talked about film Student Of the Year's sequel has been confirmed and this time it is none other than the junior Shroff starring in it.Karan on Monday took his fans by surprise by launching the poster on Twitter all of a sudden.In his casual avatar and his usual to-die-for smile , Tiger Shroff looks all set to enter college. In the poster we can see Tiger lounging on the emblem of SOTY 2.Five years ago with Student Of The Year, Karan Johar gave Bollywood three incredible actors, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. It was two male leads and a female lead in the first part, but in SOTY 2, it is going to be two female leads against a single male lead.Talks are abuzz about Sara Ali Khan and Ahana Pandey doing the roles, but so far there hasn't been a confirmation.Karan tweeted : "The FRANCHISE continues !!! The college opens its doors to a new Student!"Tiger Shroff also shared the poster with this tweet.The second of the franchise is being directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. After grand success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Student Of The Year, one can say that Karan now has an expertise in movies on college-life. Let us see if the new 'college-goers' can recreate the chemistry of Alia , Varun and Siddharth.