Remember Kajol’s fiance from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha? The actor is unrecognizable now!

The actor bids adieu from the film fraternity after his film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. He chose the path of spirituality and started teaching Kundalini Yoga.
Celebrating #worldyogaday in June at the #HolisticLive festival in #Manchester. #satnam #kundaliniyoga #actorslife #yogateacher #yogalover pic.twitter.com/pjTxIOA5gL
— Bijay J. Anand (@bijayjanand) August 3, 2017
After nearly 17 years, he returned to television industry to star in the serial 'Siya Ke Ram' as Janak.
Reportedly he Bijay told in an interview that he had to struggle a lot to make a successful career in films. But when ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’ became hit, he got 22 films offers together. However, Bijay decided to leave the film industry. “I have seen everything — poverty, struggle and I wanted to be known as an actor. But when I finally got that I realised it has no meaning.” he said
Last two days of shoot left for Mithila. All good things must come to an end. I go back to being a yoga teacher. pic.twitter.com/QACSaLOr5f
— Bijay J. Anand (@bijayjanand) February 17, 2016
According to Bijay, he realized this when he started taking part in the yoga conferences. He told, “As my body was stiff, I felt yoga would be of help. When I was 36, I got arthritis and I was also diagnosed with high levels of cholesterol. That’s when I discovered Kundalini yoga. If the soul is not happy, the body contracts all kinds of diseases. I realised my stiffness was because of my anger. Once I let it go out of my body, my body became flexible.”
The world is an opaque glass Once you know who you are Stop seeking outside of you Look within #Sat Nam #kundaliniyoga #Kundalini @anahataretreats
A post shared by Bijay Anand (@bijayanand) on
Bijay got married to Sonali Khare. The also have daughter.
#brussel #minieurope #vacationmode #actorslife #bollywood #brussels @iamsonalikhare
A post shared by Bijay Anand (@bijayanand) on
Bijay made his debut in the film Yash, as the main lead. A song from that film, ‘Subah Subah Jab Khidki Khole’ also became popular.
You don't need good clothes to make you look good. You just need the confidence in the quality of your soul. #blessed #happy #joy #actorslife #actor #jeans #denims #SiyaKeRam @starplus #beardgang #bearded #beard #style #model #prada #lovemyjob #lovemylife #lifestyle #beardie #bollywood #layout #modelling #fashion #fashiongram #instagram
A post shared by Bijay Anand (@bijayanand) on
After teaching Yoga, all around the world for 17 years, Bijay made a comeback in front of the camera with the TV serial Siya Ke Ram, in 2015. He played the role of Sita’s father Janak in the show. For now, he doesn’t want to continue acting, and is back to his Yogi life.
First Published: 11 Nov 2017 12:32 PM