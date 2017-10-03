Ranveer Singh intimidates as Alauddin Khilji: Checkout pictures

With kohl eyes, long tresses and a scar on his face, the 32-year-old actor appeared every bit of a cruel anti-hero, in both the posters which were released on social media.
"SULTAN ALAUDDIN KHILJI #Khilji," Ranveer wrote along side the posters.
SULTAN ALAUDDIN KHILJI #Khilji pic.twitter.com/DNtht5bHcQ
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 2, 2017
SULTAN ALAUDDIN KHILJI #Khilji pic.twitter.com/Ls2IznAq1c
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 2, 2017
His is the third look to be revealed after Deepika Padukone's Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor's Maharawal Ratan Singh.
Jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, "Padmavati" will hit the theatres on December 1.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 03 Oct 2017 11:15 AM