Ranveer Singh intimidates as Alauddin Khilji: Checkout pictures

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh's first look as Alauddin Khilji from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus "Padmavati" was unveiled today and the actor looked fierce as the most powerful ruler of the Khilji dynasty.With kohl eyes, long tresses and a scar on his face, the 32-year-old actor appeared every bit of a cruel anti-hero, in both the posters which were released on social media."SULTAN ALAUDDIN KHILJI #Khilji," Ranveer wrote along side the posters.His is the third look to be revealed after Deepika Padukone's Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor's Maharawal Ratan Singh.Jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, "Padmavati" will hit the theatres on December 1.