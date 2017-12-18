Ranveer Singh bonds with Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone

Ranveer Singh will never let that 'perfect boyfriend' tag go.Last night, ace Badminton champion and father of actress Deepika Padukone, Prakash Padukone, along with another legend, Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid, launched the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.And like a good boyfriend, Ranveer joined Deepika to support her father.Ranveer shared several selfies with the legends but it was his picture with Prakash Padukone that caught everyone's attention.He captioned the image as, "God of Badminton."While we do know that Ranveer is close to Deepika's family, thanks to last year's Filmfare Awards, it was endearing to see the duo bond well at the event.Deepika Padukone also took to her social media account to post a picture and captioned it as, "Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence[PDCSE]-this is by far the BEST thing that could've happened to Indian Sport! Congratulations! #PrakashPadukone #RahulDravid#VivekKumar."The event also saw sporting legends like Rahul Dravid, Abhinav Bindra, Vishwanathan Anand, Geet Sethi and others in attendance.Meanwhile, on the professional front both the stars will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati' alongside Shahid Kapoor.The movie has no release date as of yet.