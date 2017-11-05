Ranveer Singh bids farewell to Padmavati's Alauddin Khilji



And it's a wrap!

Goodbye Alauddin. 1 year and a few weeks later, I bid thee farewell. May your restless soul find its peace... #Khilji pic.twitter.com/Q958NazuJC

— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 4, 2017





The movie is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a legendary Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.



According to Padmavat, she was the wife of Ratan Sen (called Rawal Ratan Singh in later legends), the Rajput ruler of Mewar.



In 1303, Alauddin Khilji, the Turkic ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, laid siege to the Chittor Fort in Rajputana.



Rani Padmini is said to have committed jauhar (self-immolation) along with all the other women of the city to protect their honour.



The men of the city stormed out in a final mortal sally to kill as many enemies before falling.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga, Padmavati, has been embroiled in controversies with Rajput Karni Sena objecting to the film's release.



Rajput Karni Sena has now demanded that the director should show the movie to people of their organisation before its release so they can check if the film is tampering with historical facts.



The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, is slated to release on December 1





