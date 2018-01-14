 Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' goes on floors today
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' goes on floors today

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' goes on floors today

'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy

By: || Updated: 14 Jan 2018 09:27 PM
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' goes on floors today
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have started shooting for their highly anticipated musical drama 'Gully Boy'.

The 'Udta Punjab' actress took to Twitter to announce the news.

"And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo let's do this! @RanveerOfficial #zoyaakhtar," she tweeted.

 



Co-star Ranveer retweeted her post, while director Zoya Akhtar shared an image from the sets of the movie. The filmmaker also took to her Instagram page to share a photo of 'Gully Boy's clapper to start Day 1 of the shoot.

She captioned the image, "Day 1 #herewego #gullyboy #slateit #makingmovies #anotherdayinparadise."

 





Day 1 #herewego #gullyboy #slateit #makingmovies #anotherdayinparadise

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar) on




This is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was 'Dil Dhadkne Do'.

Farhan Akhtar, who is also the producer of the film also wished his sister good luck as he tweeted, "And it begins.. Day 1 of #GullyBoy. All the best Zoya @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial & team."

 



'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy.

The release date for the flick is yet to be announced.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Aiyaary' to release on February 9

trending now

VIDEO
Benjamin Netanyahu lands at Delhi Airport for a 6-day ...
GADGETS
Author Mahasweta Devi immortalised in Google Doodle
VIDEO
No conspiracy in my father's death: Anuj Loya, Justice ...