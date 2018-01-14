Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' goes on floors today



And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me 💫 Wohooo let’s do this! @RanveerOfficial #zoyaakhtar 💙

And it begins.. Day 1 of #GullyBoy. All the best Zoya @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial & team. 😊❤️

have started shooting for their highly anticipated musical drama 'Gully Boy'.The 'Udta Punjab' actress took to Twitter to announce the news."And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo let's do this! @RanveerOfficial #zoyaakhtar," she tweeted.Co-star Ranveer retweeted her post, while director Zoya Akhtar shared an image from the sets of the movie. The filmmaker also took to her Instagram page to share a photo of 'Gully Boy's clapper to start Day 1 of the shoot.She captioned the image, "Day 1 #herewego #gullyboy #slateit #makingmovies #anotherdayinparadise."This is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was 'Dil Dhadkne Do'.Farhan Akhtar, who is also the producer of the film also wished his sister good luck as he tweeted, "And it begins.. Day 1 of #GullyBoy. All the best Zoya @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial & team."'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy.The release date for the flick is yet to be announced.