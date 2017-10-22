Rani Mukerji's father, film director Ram Mukerji passes away

According to reports, the filmmaker, who was one of the founders of Mumbai's Filmalaya Studios, had not keeping well for a long time.
(Ram Mukerjee/Image- ANI)
His cremation will be held at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium in late afternoon.
He is well known for his films - Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.
His wife Krishna Mukerji is a playback singer and their son Raja is a director.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 22 Oct 2017 03:07 PM