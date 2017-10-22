 Rani Mukerji's father, film director Ram Mukerji passes away
(Rani Mukherji/Image- Facebook)

New Delhi: The father of Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and Indian film director and screenwriter in Hindi and Bengali cinema Ram Mukerji, passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai. He was 84.

According to reports, the filmmaker, who was one of the founders of Mumbai's Filmalaya Studios, had not keeping well for a long time.

(Ram Mukerjee/Image- ANI) (Ram Mukerjee/Image- ANI)

His cremation will be held at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium in late afternoon.

He is well known for his films - Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.

His wife Krishna Mukerji is a playback singer and their son Raja is a director.

