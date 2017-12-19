Randeep Hooda will play 'dacoit' Sultana Daku in period drama

After playing real life characters in 'Main Aur Charles' and 'Sarbjit,' actor Randeep Hooda has geared up to play 'Sultana Daku' in Madhureeta Anand's directorial .The movie, which will go on floor in April 2018, is based on Sujit Saraf's novel - The confessions of Sultana Daku.'Sultana Daku' is based on the famous dacoit Sultana and his horse Chetak,, who terrorised the United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in the 1920s. Sultana was captured by the British and sent to gallows in 1924.Producer of the film Rahul Mittra said, "The film will be shot in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh and Randeep, who is a champion horseman and rider, will film the extensive action and racing sequences in Kazakistan, where real locations will pass off as North India from the '20s.""The approach to the film will not be dark and gory and more like a superhero-drama, where Robin Hood Randeep's character takes from the rich and gives to the poor as India fights for freedom," Mittra added.Sultana was a dashing dacoit, who named his horse Chetak, after Maharana Pratap's horse and operated on a code of honour.Randeep has earlier portrayed real life characters of Raja Ravi Verma, Charles Sobraj, Sarbjit and Jeet Johar in Beeba Boys.