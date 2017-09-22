Ranbir-Mahira's 'smoke break' breaking the Internet, seen them yet?



In the pictures that went viral recently, the tired-seeming duo is seen smoking together. The 'Raees' actress was wearing a backless white dress, while Ranbir sported a simple T-shirt.While many netizens were quick to comment on their rumoured romance, some took to the social media to 'smoke-shame' and 'slut-shame' the 32-year-old actress.One twitter user wrote, "If ranbir and mahira are actually dating that'll be the first interesting bollywood gossip of 2017," while another said, "Ranbir and Mahira dating would be the biggest plot twist. You ban our actors and your actors start dating them.", "And do you support Mahira Khan "a mother","Pakistani actress" smoking in public with Ranbir Kapoor?"While smoke-shamming the actress, a user wrote, "And do you support Mahira Khan "a mother","Pakistani actress" smoking in public with Ranbir Kapoor?"However, some twitterers also came out in support of the actress."Everyone's bashing and slut-shaming @TheMahiraKhan, why because she was smoking a cigarette on streets?" posted one, while another tweeted, "Bashing Mahira for dating Ranbir wearing small dress and smoking is disgusting on so many level's... She's not your slave."Fatima.? @notsocurvy 9h9 hours agoEveryone's bashing and slut-shaming @TheMahiraKhan, why because she was smoking a cigarette on streets?Another user wrote took her stand by saying, "She's not your slave."Sambit ??? @TheSambitsamal 11h11 hours agoMoreBashing Mahira for dating Ranbir wearing small dress and smoking is disgusting on so many level's... She's not your slave.Earlier, a video of the two chatting animatedly after a Dubai event was making the rounds online.While the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star denied romance claims saying he was single, Mahira shared a cryptic post that read, "First of all, no. And second of all, no. For mostly everything."