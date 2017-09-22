 Ranbir-Mahira's 'smoke break' breaking the Internet, seen them yet?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Ranbir-Mahira's 'smoke break' breaking the Internet, seen them yet?

Ranbir-Mahira's 'smoke break' breaking the Internet, seen them yet?

By: || Updated: 22 Sep 2017 11:39 PM
Ranbir-Mahira's 'smoke break' breaking the Internet, seen them yet?

(This picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan is going viral/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan are breaking the Internet with their "smoke-break" on the streets of New York City.

In the pictures that went viral recently, the tired-seeming duo is seen smoking together. The 'Raees' actress was wearing a backless white dress, while Ranbir sported a simple T-shirt.

While many netizens were quick to comment on their rumoured romance, some took to the social media to 'smoke-shame' and 'slut-shame' the 32-year-old actress.

One twitter user wrote, "If ranbir and mahira are actually dating that'll be the first interesting bollywood gossip of 2017," while another said, "Ranbir and Mahira dating would be the biggest plot twist. You ban our actors and your actors start dating them."

 



, "And do you support Mahira Khan "a mother","Pakistani actress" smoking in public with Ranbir Kapoor?"

 





While smoke-shamming the actress, a user wrote, "And do you support Mahira Khan "a mother","Pakistani actress" smoking in public with Ranbir Kapoor?"

However, some twitterers also came out in support of the actress.

"Everyone's bashing and slut-shaming @TheMahiraKhan, why because she was smoking a cigarette on streets?" posted one, while another tweeted, "Bashing Mahira for dating Ranbir wearing small dress and smoking is disgusting on so many level's... She's not your slave."

 



Fatima.? @notsocurvy 9h9 hours ago

Everyone's bashing and slut-shaming @TheMahiraKhan, why because she was smoking a cigarette on streets?

 





Another user wrote took her stand by saying, "She's not your slave."

Sambit ??? @TheSambitsamal 11h11 hours ago

More

Bashing Mahira for dating Ranbir wearing small dress and smoking is disgusting on so many level's... She's not your slave.

 



Earlier, a video of the two chatting animatedly after a Dubai event was making the rounds online.

While the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star denied romance claims saying he was single, Mahira shared a cryptic post that read, "First of all, no. And second of all, no. For mostly everything."

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Katrina's 'super excited' to be shooting with SRK after 5 years

trending now

VIDEO
Padmavati: Deepika Padukone's look for the film REVEALED
PHOTOS
Devoleena Bhattacharjee stuns in her latest HOT photo shoot
INDIA
Kolkata: Actress Kanchana Moitra Allegedly Molested, 2 Arrested