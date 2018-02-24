Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy begin shooting for 'Brahmastra'

The official Twitter handle of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the news with the world.
"Today is the day when we embark on our new journey & we can't wait to unfold every step with you! There's no holding back the excitement for this one, so keep sending in your love for #AyanMukerji & team! #Brahmastra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08," the post read.
Today is the day when we embark on our new journey & we can't wait to unfold every step with you! There's no holding back the excitement for this one, so keep sending in your love for #AyanMukerji & team! #Brahmástra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/dX3AjTs3tq
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 24, 2018
'Brahmastra' is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar.
The Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
It is slated to release on August 15, 2019.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 24 Feb 2018 04:04 PM