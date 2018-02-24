Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy begin shooting for 'Brahmastra'



Today is the day when we embark on our new journey & we can't wait to unfold every step with you! There's no holding back the excitement for this one, so keep sending in your love for #AyanMukerji & team! #Brahmástra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/dX3AjTs3tq

— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 24, 2018

The official Twitter handle of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the news with the world."Today is the day when we embark on our new journey & we can't wait to unfold every step with you! There's no holding back the excitement for this one, so keep sending in your love for #AyanMukerji & team! #Brahmastra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08," the post read.'Brahmastra' is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar.The Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.It is slated to release on August 15, 2019.