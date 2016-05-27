Ram Gopal Varma a dear friend, never had any problem: Amitabh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says that he never had any problem with his "dear friend", director Ram Gopal Varma with whom he's currently discussing film "Sarkar 3".Asked, at the music launch of his film 'Te3n', about his "tension" with Varma, he said: "First of all, there was no problem between us. Can you tell me the role of tension? And what is tension, then perhaps I'll be able to give you the correct answer. There are various roles of tension. If I'm talking this way with you, even you can think I'm creating tension with you."There is nothing like that. He is a dear friend of mine; I like to work with him. I have done numerous films with him. Once upon a time I used to think that the most of my films I have done with Hrishida, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, but one day when I sat to calculate, I observed that it was Ram Gopal Varma with whom I have done the maximum number of films."Though they worked in "Sarkar", "Darna Zaroori Hai", "Nishabd", "Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag", "Sarkar Raj", and "Rann", when Amitabh's film "Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap" had released in 2011, Varma had used abusive language to describe his performance. Though the duo then worked together in "Department" the next year, it is reported that there were problems between them and they haven't worked together after it.Varma has confirmed "Sarkar 3" and said that he would style the megastar as per today's fashion trends.Amitabh said: "I'm in talks with him for 'Sarkar 3', we'll be sitting on the script and it's possible that he'll start it soon."The "Sarkar" franchise has had strong roles for his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai.