Rajput Karni Sena destroys 'Padmavati' rangoli, threaten further disruption

"We removed a rangoli inspired by the film Padmavati at Rahul Raj Mall as a protest. The owner of the mall cooperated with us and apologized," a member of the pro-Rajput group told news agency ANI.The group warned it would go to any length if the film is released during their protests."If the film releases in present circumstances, while we are protesting, the authorities won't be able to stop us. They will not be able to tolerate the outcome of this. We will go to any length," the member said.Meanwhile, the artist, Karan, who created the artwork also expressed his disappointment over the turn of events."What happened was bad, it took me three days to create it. The members of the group barged and ruined the rangoli chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'."Meanwhile, actress Deepika Padikone also lashed out at the detractors and urged Union Minister Smriti Irani to take action."Absolutely heartbreaking to see the recent attack on artist Karan and his artwork!Disgusting and appalling to say the least," the actress posted on Twitter."Who are these people?Who is responsible for their actions?For how long are we going to let this go on?," she wrote.Bhansali's much-awaited film, 'Padmavati', has been mired in controversies since the beginning.In January, the members of the group had vandalised the film set and manhandled the crew, claiming the film distorts historical facts.