Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' to release in April

By: || Updated: 12 Feb 2018 11:39 PM
New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao's next flick, 'Omerta', will hit the screen on a new release date - April 20.

The new date for its worldwide screening was announced by the film's producers.

Hansal Mehta's drama film has been featured at the Toronto International Film Festival and has won several accolades.

The flick is based on true life events from the life of a British terrorist of Pakistani descent named, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.

'Omerta' is produced by Nahid Khan and presented by Swiss Entertainment.

