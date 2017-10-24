Rajkummar Rao suffers leg fracture on sets of 'Lip Sing Battle'

The 33-year-old actor confirmed the news by sharing a picture from the hospital bed.
He captioned the snap as, "Yes, I broke a leg. Thank you @TheFarahKhan @Patralekhaa9 4 being d best support system & sorry @kritisanon & team couldn't finish the show#LipSing."
Yes,I broke a leg.Thank u @TheFarahKhan @Patralekhaa9 4 being d best supprt systm & sorry @kritisanon & team couldn't finish d show😭#LipSing pic.twitter.com/LaOudEb0LG
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 22, 2017
The actor, who was facing off against his 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' co-star Kriti Sanon in the show, has had two fractures in his left leg and has undergone a surgery.
Host Farah also shared a picture and jokingly said the actor took the phrase of 'Break a leg' a little too seriously.
"Break a leg' doesn't mean literally! My poor @rajkummar_rao fractures his ankle but retains his sense of humour on 'Lip Sing Battle'... Pic credit @patralekhaa," she wrote.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rao will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Fanney Khan' where he will star alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 24 Oct 2017 12:16 PM