Rajkummar Rao faced lot of rejections because of complexion

Actorhas been part of Bollywood industry for several years now, but not many know that he faced a lot of rejection because of his complexion" complexion.The 33-year-old actor told news agency ANI that before tasting stardom, "I faced too much rejections. I would meet people and they would give excuses on why they cant cast me - sometimes because of my complexion and sometimes because of not being muscular enough.""I knew, it would be a lot of struggle for me to crack it in the industry because its not easy as many people come every day to Mumbai to follow their passion. I gave hundreds of auditions. I have done many advertisements just to survive, because Bombay is an expensive city," he added.Further talking about casting couch, the 'Trapped' said that many people are facing trouble, but they should not get scared and voice-out their opinion on Facebook or Twitter or any public platform.Despite receiving accolades at various film festivals, his recent movie 'Newton' failed to get selected in the Oscar's best foreign-language film category.However, on the work front, he is currently shooting for multi-starrer film 'Fanney Khan.'