Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan cast their vote

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and Ajith Kumar cast their votes on Monday in the ongoing Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections.



While Rajinikanth cast his vote at Stella Maris College, Ajith along with his wife Shalini exercised their franchise at government school on Kuppam Beach Road.

Kamal Haasan, who had earlier said he might miss voting due to the shoot of his upcoming trilingual film "Sabaash Naidu", stayed back to cast his vote at Corporation School in Teynampet.Haasan was joined by his younger daughter Akshara.Actor Suriya skipped voting as he could not return from the US, where he had gone with his family for a holiday.In a statement, Suriya apologised for being not able to present to cast his vote.Other actors who cast their vote include Jiiva and Vidharth.