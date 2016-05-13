 Rajesh Khanna's fan Randeep Hooda is all 'Babu Moshaye' in new still
By: || Updated: 13 May 2016 09:17 AM
New Delhi: Randeep Hooda, who will be seen portraying the role of Indian prisoner Sarbjit Singh in the upcoming biographical drama 'Sarbjit,' has recently remembered the late 1990's superstar, Rajesh Khanna.

The 39-year-old actor tweeted a picture of himself coping the iconic style of the late actor and wrote, "The Rajesh Khanna fan # Sarbjit #Punjab #hopelessromantics."
The upcoming biopic will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essaying the role of Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur in the film and her look is de-glammed with minimum makeup.


The film, which is being helmed by filmmaker Omung Kumar, is slated to hit the theatres on May 20.

