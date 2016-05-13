Rajesh Khanna's fan Randeep Hooda is all 'Babu Moshaye' in new still

The 39-year-old actor tweeted a picture of himself coping the iconic style of the late actor and wrote, "The Rajesh Khanna fan # Sarbjit #Punjab #hopelessromantics."
The upcoming biopic will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essaying the role of Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur in the film and her look is de-glammed with minimum makeup.
The Rajesh Khanna fan #Sarbjit #Punjab #hopelessromantics pic.twitter.com/adYIIuP01Y
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 11, 2016
The film, which is being helmed by filmmaker Omung Kumar, is slated to hit the theatres on May 20.
First Published: 13 May 2016 09:17 AM