Ragini MMS 2.2: Karishma Sharma Gets WILD In Latest Erotic Posters

New poster features Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta flaunting their amazing chemistry. Karishma is seen revealing bare back in the poster that will give you goosebumps.
Two topless poses and motions posters are raising the temperature and will surely catch your eye. This web series seems to leave the audience horrified and anxious.
Official account of the production house Tweeted, “Sexier than before ???? Scarier than before! Stay tuned! #RaginiMMSReturns #ALTBalajiOriginal @iKarishmaSharma @ektaravikapoor @Ri_flect”.
See all the posters and look of Ragini MMS Returns here:
Sexier than before ???? Scarier than before! Stay tuned! #RaginiMMSReturns #ALTBalajiOriginal @iKarishmaSharma @ektaravikapoor @Ri_flect pic.twitter.com/RLhjMzDazE
— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) September 11, 2017
More Desire. More Passion. More Fear. #GuessWhosBack #ALTBalajiOriginal pic.twitter.com/swU8A0vWiC
— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) September 9, 2017
Sex meets horror. Does it ring a bell? #Guesswhosback
Stay tuned. Streaming soon! #ALTBalajiOriginal pic.twitter.com/IFGxE01lR9
— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) September 8, 2017
First Published: 11 Sep 2017 09:53 PM