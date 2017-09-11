 Ragini MMS 2.2: Karishma Sharma Gets WILD In Latest Erotic Posters
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Ragini MMS 2.2: Karishma Sharma Gets WILD In Latest Erotic Posters

Ragini MMS 2.2: Karishma Sharma Gets WILD In Latest Erotic Posters

By: || Updated: 12 Sep 2017 11:37 AM
Ragini MMS 2.2: Karishma Sharma Gets WILD In Latest Erotic Posters

(Karishma Sharma in Ragini MMS Web series directed by Ekta Kapoor/Image- Twitter @altbalaji)

New Delhi: After producing the 2011 erotic-horror hit film 'Ragini MMS', Ekta Kapoor is back with its Web Series with the same name. ALT Balaji has released a sizzling poster of the series.

New poster features Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta flaunting their amazing chemistry. Karishma is seen revealing bare back in the poster that will give you goosebumps.

Two topless poses and motions posters are raising the temperature and will surely catch your eye. This web series seems to leave the audience horrified and anxious.

Official account of the production house Tweeted, “Sexier than before  ???? Scarier than before! Stay tuned! #RaginiMMSReturns #ALTBalajiOriginal @iKarishmaSharma @ektaravikapoor @Ri_flect”.

See all the posters and look of Ragini MMS Returns here:

Sexier than before ???? Scarier than before! Stay tuned! #RaginiMMSReturns #ALTBalajiOriginal @iKarishmaSharma @ektaravikapoor @Ri_flect pic.twitter.com/RLhjMzDazE

— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) September 11, 2017





 

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Priyanka Chopra to present 69th Emmy awards

trending now

VIDEO
Shooting called off after Manish Paul's unreasonable demands
INDIA
Congress Wonders Why Shinzo Abe Being Hosted In Gujarat & ...
INDIA
UP: Bodies of two girls, with eyes missing, found ...