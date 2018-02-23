Rachel McAdams pregnant with her first child: Reports

If reports are to be believed, the Mean Girl actress is expecting a baby with her alleged beau Jamie Linden. However, a representative for McAdams could not be reached.Even though they are rarely seen together in public, the actress was spotted holding hands with the screenwriter in the summer of 2016 which led to rumours of the duo being romantically involved. Still, there has been no confirmation of their relationships in all these years.Besides her relatively private relationship, she has been keeping a low profile in the recent months & didn't attend the Wednesday premiere of her new dark comedy Game Night as well.The notebook star had earlier revealed that she wanted to make sure she found the right partner before having children."Part of me is very attached to the idea of having children. It will depend on if I find the person I want to do that with," McAdams told InStyle in 2010.