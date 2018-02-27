 R. Madhavan undergoes shoulder surgery
Search

R. Madhavan undergoes shoulder surgery

Madhavan on Monday took to social media to share that he is back on track.

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 10:13 AM
R. Madhavan undergoes shoulder surgery

Image: Instagram (@actormaddy)

Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan has undergone a shoulder surgery.

Madhavan on Monday took to social media to share that he is back on track.

"Shoulder surgery done... Fighter back on track. Cannot feel my right arm haha," he shared.



The reason for his shoulder surgery has not been shared.

On the work front, Madhavan is seen on the web television series "Breathe", a thriller.

It explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances.

The actor will also be seen in "Chanda Mama Door Ke" along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Sridevi has been a very UNHAPPY woman: Ram Gopal Varma

trending now

VIDEO
Sridevi Demise: More delay expected in bringing the body ...
MOVIES
When Shahid Kapoor SNUBBED his BIRTHDAY to MOURN for ...
VIDEO
Vetran actress Aruna Irani gets emotional over Sridevi's demise, ...