 Quirky first look poster of Abhay Deol's 'Nanu ki Jaanu' is out!
By: || Updated: 29 Sep 2017 10:50 PM
New Delhi: The first look of Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa's upcoming movie 'Nanu ki Jaanu' is out and by the looks of it the movie seems to be another 'out of the box' one for the duo.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his official Twitter handle and also revealed the release date for the movie.

 



The movie, which is an afterlife love story, is being helmed by Faraz Haider.

This is the first time Abhay and Patralekhaa are teaming up for a movie.

The 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' star also shared the poster on the micro-blogging website.

He wrote, "Started work on a new film! A dark comedy, my favourite genre. #Nanukijaanu."

 





The flick 'Nanu Ki Jaanu' is produced by Inbox Pictures and it is scheduled to release in the April next year.

