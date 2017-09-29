Quirky first look poster of Abhay Deol's 'Nanu ki Jaanu' is out!



Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa teamed for the first time for #NanuKiJaanu... Directed by Faraz Haider... April 2018 release... Poster: pic.twitter.com/X8kUnHPHc7

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2017



Started work on a new film! A dark comedy, my favourite genre. #Nanukijaanu pic.twitter.com/blK9YBndy7



— abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) September 20, 2017



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his official Twitter handle and also revealed the release date for the movie.The movie, which is an afterlife love story, is being helmed by Faraz Haider.This is the first time Abhay and Patralekhaa are teaming up for a movie.The 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' star also shared the poster on the micro-blogging website.He wrote, "Started work on a new film! A dark comedy, my favourite genre. #Nanukijaanu."The flick 'Nanu Ki Jaanu' is produced by Inbox Pictures and it is scheduled to release in the April next year.