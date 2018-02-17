Purab Kohli gets married, Amrita Puri breaks the news on Instagram

New Delhi: VJ-turned-actor Purab Kohli who starred in the hit film ‘Rock On’ got married to his long-time British girlfriend Lucy Paton on February 15. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa.Purab’s co-star from P.O.W: Bandi Yuddh Ke, actress Amrita Puri broke the news news of his marriage on her Instagram account. "My Sartaj Singh is hitched! Congratulations to my reel life husband! Wishing you all the love in the world @purab_kohli & Lucy Kohli #mandown #sartajsingh #POW," she wrote.His wife Lucy is a UK-based yoga teacher. The two who were in a live-in relationship and had become parents to a baby girl Inayat in December 2015.Back then, he had told news agency IANS: "Fatherhood is a gift that I wish upon everybody and especially when it's a baby girl. When you have a child, you stop living for yourself. It's the most beautiful feeling."Purab Kohli was last seen in 2017 film ‘Noor’ along with Sonakshi Sinha. The movie tanked at the Box Office.We will the beautiful couple a very happy married life.