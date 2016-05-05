Promise me you'll give me 'kandha' when I die: Dalbir to Randeep

Mumbai: Dalbir Kaur wants actor Randeep Hooda, who portrays her brother Sarabjit Singh in the film "Sarbjit", to offer his shoulder to carry her body when she dies.

"I would like to tell Randeep that I have truly seen Sarabjit in him. I have a wish and I would like to take a promise from him that when I die, he should definitely give me 'kandha' (shoulder). My soul will receive peace that Sarabjit gave me 'kandha'," Dalbir Kaur said at an event which remembered Sarabjit on his third death anniversary.The film's director Omung Kumar and the cast of the film -- Randeep, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumar -- were also present at the event."It was a matter of great joy that I found my brother Randeep. In the film, he is not just a hero, but also my brother. When I had come on the first day, he was given a shot in a small room. I actually felt that my 'sher' is sitting in that room. I messaged him that he lives for thousands of years and doesn't get the evil eye of anyone," Dalbir said."Sarbjit" is a biopic on Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism and spying in Pakistan and was sentenced to death. He was attacked by inmates at a prison in Lahore in April 2013 and died a few days later.In the film, Aishwarya essays a character based on Dalbir.About Aishwarya, Dalbir said: "I received the love of my younger sister Aishwarya. When Vanita (Omung's wife) showed me the photos, I thought, 'Is it me or Aishwarya?' I saw all my aspects in her.""I could feel how difficult it would be for her to adapt herself into a Punjabi atmosphere, to speak Punjabi, get into Punjabi culture, to go to the Gurudwara covering her head and serving there... Somewhere she might have got emotional. She is also a daughter, sister, wife, mother and understands the pain well," she added."Sarbjit" is slated for a May 20 release.