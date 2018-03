Producer Vikas Mohan, who was also a well known trade analyst, passed away on Tuesday at a hospital here.An official from the CritiCare Hospital told IANS that "he passed away on Tuesday morning", without divulging much details.Mohan reportedly had suffered a heart attack late Monday evening.His cremation will take place on Tuesday afternoon around 2.00 p.m.He had produced Madhuri Dixit and Akshay Kumar starrer "Aarzoo".