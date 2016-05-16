Priyanka gets emotional as 'Quantico' season 1 ends



And so its ends... for now! #Quantico Will miss my weekly live sessions with you guys... was so much fun! Thanks for being there with me!!!

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 16, 2016

Seems like Priyanka Chopra got emotional as the first season of the most talked about American television thriller 'Quantico' has come to an end and she will miss the "live sessions" with the team.The 33-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle to post a series of tweets to express her gratitude towards the cast and crew of the ABC's TV series."And so its ends... for now! #Quantico Will miss my weekly live sessions with you guys... was so much fun! Thanks for being there with me!!!" she wrote."So so grateful for the love #Quantico has received...truly an unforgettable experience. Can't wait for Season 2! #QuanticoFinale," said the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress' second tweet."Hats off to @anthologist & @QuanticoWriters...takes immense skill to create a story this gripping...thank you @ABCNetwork for giving me Alex," read the third one."Thank you @jazmasri @JohannaEBraddy @MrJoshHopkins @tate_ellington @aunjanuejlt... (1/2)," PeeCee added."...@GrahamRogers_ #JakeMcLaughlin & the others for being such fabulous co-stars! #QuanticoFinale (2/2)" she continued.'Quantico,' created by Joshua Safran, was premiered on ABC on September 27, 2015.The protagonist of the series, Alex Parrish, played by the 'Desi girl' Priyanka, is suspected of committing a terrorist attack.Flashbacks tell her story and the stories of her fellow recruits at the FBI Academy in 'Quantico.'ABC picked up the show for a full season with subsequent orders in October and November to a total of 22 episodes.On March 3, 2016, ABC renewed 'Quantico' for a second season.Priyanka won the 'Favorite Actress in A New TV Series' award for the show at the 42nd People's Choice Awards this year.' Quantico' was also nominated for 'Favorite New TV Drama' category in the same award show.