 Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra asks Kangana ‘’....let your movies talk ’’
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra asks Kangana ‘’....let your movies talk ’’

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra asks Kangana ‘’....let your movies talk ’’

By: || Updated: 20 Sep 2017 10:40 AM
Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra asks Kangana ‘’....let your movies talk ’’

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra asks Kangana ‘’....let your movies talk ’’/ Image: ABP Live

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Chopra, who made her debut in Bollywood with Sathish Kaushik’s ‘Gangs of Ghosts’, has shared her opinion on the on-going Kangana-Hrithik controversy.

She recently took to twitter and wrote, “#KanganaRanut i really love u as an actress but ur personal life #saga is getting too much now! High time u stop and let ur movies talk!”

 



Kangana had revealed all the details about her past relationships during the promotional spree of her recently released film, ‘Simran’. She made some explosive statements on two talk shows.

The actress spoke about the personal abuse and humiliation she underwent  when she had met Aditya Pancholi and was trying to make a debut in Bollywood. She also spoke about her ex Adhyayan Suman, who had alleged Kangana of doing ‘Black magic’.

And the most shocking revelation was about her legal battle with her alleged ‘ex’ Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan. She had shared the verdict of case filed by Hrithik Roshan in the cyber crime division.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Sunny Leone again faces backlash, this time over Navratri themed condom ad

trending now

INDIA
Mumbai to witness heavy rainfall in next 24 hours
VIDEO
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Entire family jailed!
VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh: Objectionable dance during 'Bhagwati Katha' in Gwalior