Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra asks Kangana ‘’....let your movies talk ’’



#KanganaRanut i reallyRakesh love u as an actress but ur personallife #saga is getting too much now! High time u stop and let ur movies talk!

— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) September 14, 2017

She recently took to twitter and wrote, “#KanganaRanut i really love u as an actress but ur personal life #saga is getting too much now! High time u stop and let ur movies talk!”Kangana had revealed all the details about her past relationships during the promotional spree of her recently released film, ‘Simran’. She made some explosive statements on two talk shows.The actress spoke about the personal abuse and humiliation she underwent when she had met Aditya Pancholi and was trying to make a debut in Bollywood. She also spoke about her ex Adhyayan Suman, who had alleged Kangana of doing ‘Black magic’.And the most shocking revelation was about her legal battle with her alleged ‘ex’ Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan. She had shared the verdict of case filed by Hrithik Roshan in the cyber crime division.