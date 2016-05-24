Priyanka Chopra wants to be James Bond

: "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra whose name was being thrown around as one of the candidates for the role of Bond girl, says she rather wants to play James Bond."I get that all the time. But I wanna be Bond," Priyanka said when asked whether she would be playing a future Bond girl.Fans are already starting to throw their support behind a handful of actors, including Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba, to pick up Daniel Craig's mantle.But recently, the idea of giving the part to a woman has been catching steam on social media, reported Complex magazine.However, the 33-year-old Indian actress is happy that she is getting a chance to play the villain before any Bond opportunities arise.She stars as villain Victoria Leeds in the upcoming "Baywatch" film."I wanted to play a bad guy for a really long time. And I'm doing that in Baywatch, so I'm excited."