Priyanka Chopra shares a steamy kiss with this man on a New York street

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra was captured at a team shot on the streets of New York City.The actress was seen sharing a passionate kiss with her Quantico co-star Alan Powell. Both share a sizzling chemistry on-screen.Earlier, on January 10, shared a poster from the show, which read: "Alex Parrish is back with 'Quantico' season 3"."And she's back...Can't wait to share this with you! April 26 'Quantico' season 3 The return of Alex Parrish," she captioned the poster.Priyanka will be seen reprising her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish. The third season of the show has been shot here.Besides "Quantico", the "Mary Kom" actress has already completed her next film "Isn't It Romantic", featuring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019.She will also star as a single mom in "A Kid Like Jake" alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.