PeeCee features in Forbes List of 100 Most Powerful Women

Desi girl is ranked at 97th spot in the list while the number one post is enjoyed by Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel followed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May and businesswoman (Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ) Melinda Gates respectively.
Forbes placed Priyanka on the 15th spot on the list of Most Powerful Women In Entertainment And Media, a list which has names like Beyonce, Taylor Swift and JK Rowling among others.
World's most powerful women 2017:
1. Angela Merkel
2. Theresa May
3. Melinda Gateshttps://t.co/79ZudPKB0L #PowerWomen pic.twitter.com/hqXZ8gv6sU
— Forbes (@Forbes) November 1, 2017
On the work front, the 35-year-old is currently shooting for the third season of American thriller television series 'Quantico'.
First Published: 03 Nov 2017 02:59 PM