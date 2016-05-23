Priyanka Chopra has a 'woman crush' on Meghan Trainor







This girl is my woman crush! @meghan_trainor u slayed at the #bbmas tonight. More power to u! With @kelilee7 @anjulaachariabath #troycarter

A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 22, 2016 at 10:34pm PDT





Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra says she has a "woman crush" on singer Meghan Trainor.Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photograph from the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas held on May 22.In the image, the "Gunday" star can be seen posing with Trainor and looking gorgeous in a cerulean halter dress witha thigh-high slit floor-sweeping dress . She chose to go for a nude and sun-kissed look."This girl is my woman crush! Meghan Trainor you slayed at the #bbmas tonight. More power to you! With Keli Lee, Anjula Acharia Bath and Troy Carter," Priyanka captioned the image.The award gala was attended by Rihanna, Kesha, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and Jessica Alba among many others along with Priyanka, who gained recognition globally through her stint in the American TV show "Quantico".Priyanka, who is gearing up for her international debut "Baywatch" along with Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson and Zac Eftron, also took to Intsragram to share a photograph of herself in a flight to attend the award gala."Hello Vegas. Billboard Music Awards," Priyanka captioned the image.