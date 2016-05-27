Priyanka Chopra happy to be back on 'desh ki dharti'



Mere desh ki dharti.. So good to be home... #amchiMumbai

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 26, 2016

After wrapping the shoot of her highly-awaited Hollywood flick 'Baywatch,' Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai.The 33-year-old actress recently took to her Twitter handle to write, "Mere desh ki dharti.. So good to be home... #amchi Mumbai."'Baywatch,' slated to release next year, also star Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Belinda Peregrn, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.The movie, shot in Savannah, Georgia and Miami, narrates the story of the two unlikely prospective lifeguards vie for jobs alongside the buff bodies who patrol a beach in California.