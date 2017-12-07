Priyanka Chopra beats Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to win the title of Sexiest Asian Woman of 2017



Eastern Eye newspaper 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2017 top 6. Full list out in newspaper on Friday December 8. #EasternEye #PriyankaChopra

1. Priyanka Chopra

2. Nia Sharma

3. Deepika Padukone

4. Alia Bhatt

5. Mahira Khan

6. Drashti Dhami.



— Eastern Eye (@EasternEye) December 6, 2017



I should thank my mom and dad for this award...lol! It’s purely their genetics and also the immense love you guys give me every single time which has put me on top of the list 5 times over. Thank you @EasternEye... you do know how to flatter a girl! #AsjadNazirSexyList2017 https://t.co/iy3JUWQswW



— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 7, 2017



New Delhi: International actress Priyanka Chopra is back with a bang to reclaim her title of Sexiest Asian Woman In The World, after losing at the hands of Deepika Padukone last year.Eastern Eye which is a London based weekly, conducts this poll annually and interestingly Priyanka has emerged the winner for over five times now. With her Tv series Quantico and recent release Baywatch , she has left a mark on the global audience.Last year however, it was Deepika Padukone who made a stormy Hollywood debut with xXx:Return of the Xander Cage. As she made the global audience swoon with her dusky beauty, Eastern Eye pinned the much coveted title to her name.Prior to Deepika, Priyanka had been winning the title consecutively for five years.But this year again , Priyanka reclaimed her title leaving behind Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.After being named in the list of 500 most influential persons in global entertainment recently, Priyanka now also clinched the title of the sexiest Asian woman. It seems there is no stopping her now.Eastern Eye compiles a list of 50 sexiest Asian women of the world annually and this time the top four places are occupied by Indian beauties. The second position is bagged by TV serial actress Nia Sharma. Deepika and Alia have third and fourth position respectively. Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is on the fifth position. The sixth place again is taken by Indian TV serial actress Drashti Dhami.This is how Priyanka reacted to the news.