Priya Prakash Varrier happy over Supreme Court's stay order

Hours after the Supreme Court stayed all criminal proceedings against actress Priya Prakash Varrier and director Omar Lulu, who werein a song from their upcoming film 'Oru Adaar Love', the internet sensation expressed happiness over apex court's order.The Apex Court on Wednesday also said no FIR can be lodged in future in any state against Varrier."Main sabko thank you kehna chahoongi support karne ke liye (I would love to say thank you to all who supported)," Varrier added.Yesterday, the apex court agreed to an urgent hearing of a petition by the teenage Malayalam actress, who was seeking the quashing of FIRs lodged against her and film maker for a song.Earlier in the week, Varrier had filed a plea in the court over the case registered against her film 'Oru Adaar Love' in Telangana.The Raza Academy, on February 16, had penned a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani seeking a ban on the song from her debut movie.The complainants alleged the film's song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' offends the religious sentiments of Muslims.The first song of Malayalam movie '' became viral on the social media within few hours of its release because of Varrier's cute articulations and wink. Since then, the 18-year-old has become the talk of the town.