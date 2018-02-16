 Priya Prakash beats Sunny Leone to become Google's most searched actress
The 18-year-old Priya Prakash Varrier's cute articulations and wink in a recent viral video, has become the talk of the town.

Image- ANI

New Delhi: Viral sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has taken down Sunny Leone to become Google's most searched actress.

The first song of Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' became viral on social media within few hours of its release because of Varrier's cute articulations and wink. Since then, the 18-year-old has become the talk of the town.

In the past few days, 'Priya Prakash' has been searched way more than Sunny Leone, who is known to perpetually trend on the search engine.

With a follower count of over three million on Instagram, Priya has become a social media sensation overnight.

