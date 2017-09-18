Presenting first motion poster of 'Golmaal Again'



Gopal is back with his gang to entertain you'll. Get ready for #GolmaalAgain https://t.co/tMofuWajvE

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 18, 2017

'Gopal' Ajay Devgn, on Monday, shared the teaser link of the flick and even announced the release date of the trailer.The text in the clip reads, "Iss Diwali Logic Nahin Sirf Magic. Trailer releasing on September 22, 2017."The ' Baadshaho' star tweeted, "Gopal is back with his gang to entertain you'll. Get ready for #GolmaalAgain"The Rohit Shetty directorial stars Ajay, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal KemmuTrailer of Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal Again' to release on September 22