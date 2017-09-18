 Presenting first motion poster of 'Golmaal Again'
New Delhi: The fourth installment of Golmaal franchise, ' Golmaal Again' is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.

'Gopal' Ajay Devgn, on Monday, shared the teaser link of the flick and even announced the release date of the trailer.

The text in the clip reads, "Iss Diwali Logic Nahin Sirf Magic. Trailer releasing on September 22, 2017."

The ' Baadshaho' star tweeted, "Gopal is back with his gang to entertain you'll. Get ready for #GolmaalAgain"

 



The Rohit Shetty directorial stars Ajay, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu

