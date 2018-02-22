Preity Zinta Molestation: 500-page chargesheet was filed against Ness Wadia

In May 2014, a shocking incident took place in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, during an IPL match. The two are co-owners of Kings XI Punjab IPL team, Preity Zinta, and Ness Wadia were seen in a heated argument.

Later in June, Preity filed a complaint in Marine Drive police station, accusing Wadia of abuse and molestation. She even accused him of misbehaving with the team staff on several occasions.

The actor posted on Facebook, requesting the people to not misinterpret her complain as a publicity stunt.

Four years after the Mumbai Police registered Zinta’s case, the police filed a charge sheet in the Esplanade court. As per the reports, the charge sheet is 500-pages long. The actor had even submitted four photographs, as proofs. The pictures clicked by her friend, showed marks on her right arm caused when Wadia grabbed her with force.

Gene Goodenough, Zinta’s husband came in her defense, supporting the claims made by her against Wadia.

In 2016, Wadia denied all allegations against him. In July 2014, He asked the police to record the statements of the people who were present when the incident happen.