Preity, Gene enjoy 'color coordinated' outing at Rishikesh

Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough were seen having a gala time in Rishikesh.The newlyweds were recently spotted with a bunch of kids at Mother Miracle School in Rishiskesh, reports Pinkvilla.Seeming to enjoying the marital bliss, the couple was colour coordinated and appeared to be in too much love.The 31-year-old actress tied the knot with long term beau Gene in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, followed by a grand reception on May 13 in Mumbai.