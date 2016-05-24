 Preity, Gene enjoy 'color coordinated' outing at Rishikesh
New Delhi: Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough were seen having a gala time in Rishikesh.
The newlyweds were recently spotted with a bunch of kids at Mother Miracle School in Rishiskesh, reports Pinkvilla.
Seeming to enjoying the marital bliss, the couple was colour coordinated and appeared to be in too much love.
The 31-year-old actress tied the knot with long term beau Gene in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, followed by a grand reception on May 13 in Mumbai.

