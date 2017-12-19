 'Pre-birthday celebrations' begin for Taimur Ali Khan
Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who is currently at the ancestral home of Saif Ali Khan along with other family members, shared a glimpse of the celebration

By: || Updated: 19 Dec 2017 08:40 AM
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor/Image- Instagram @therealkarismakapoor

New Delhi: As star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan little bundle of joy is about to turn one, the Pataudi Palace is all decked up for celebrating the birthday of little Nawab.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who is currently at the ancestral home of Saif Ali Khan along with other family members, shared a glimpse of the celebration

The picture depicts Taimur Ali Khan with dad Saif Ali Khan as they are set to go on a horse ride with his mother Kareena is all smiles and looks excited as she watches Saif and Taimur sitting on the horse.

The picture was captioned as, '#prebirthdaycelebrations#babynawab #familyfun#perfectpic'."

 



The families have already reached Pataudi palace along with Karisma Kapoor to celebrate their little boy's first birthday on December 20.

For Taimur's birthday, the palace is decorated with lights with bonfires.

