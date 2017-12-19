'Pre-birthday celebrations' begin for Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who is currently at the ancestral home of Saif Ali Khan along with other family members, shared a glimpse of the celebration
The picture depicts Taimur Ali Khan with dad Saif Ali Khan as they are set to go on a horse ride with his mother Kareena is all smiles and looks excited as she watches Saif and Taimur sitting on the horse.
The picture was captioned as, '#prebirthdaycelebrations#babynawab #familyfun#perfectpic'."
#lazymondaysbelike#familyfun❤️#pataudidiaries
The families have already reached Pataudi palace along with Karisma Kapoor to celebrate their little boy's first birthday on December 20.
For Taimur's birthday, the palace is decorated with lights with bonfires.
First Published: 19 Dec 2017 08:39 AM