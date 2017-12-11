Popular Telugu actor Vijay Sai commits suicide

New Delhi: In a major setback to Telugu film industry, actor and comedian Vijay Sai reportedly committed suicide at the age of 38.Sai who was undergoing a bad phase both financially and careerwise, ended his life on Monday morning near Yusufguda in Hyderabad. His body was found hanging in his apartment.According to reports , his parents were present in the house at the time he committed suicide. The exact reason behind suicide is not found yet.If talks are to be believed , the actor was suffering from depression due to financial problems . According to police , there were some cases against the actor. Also he was allegedly living separately from his wife since two years. So there is not just one angle. The police is probing all the angles.Vijay Sai is best known for his performances in Bommarillu and Ammayilu Abbayilu.