 Police Complaint against Tamil Superstar Kamal Hassan
By: || Updated: 20 Oct 2017 03:12 PM
(Kamal Haasan/Image- ANI)

Chennai : A complaint has been filed with the Chennai police against actor Kamal Hassan for his alleged "false" comment about Nilavembu Kudineer, a herbal mixture to cure dengue.

Nilavembu Kudineer, also called Nilavembu Kashayam, is Siddha Medicine recommended for prevention and management of all types of viral infections/fevers. It acts as immunostimulant and immunomodulator, which boosts immunity and modulates defense response in the body, which helps to protect from infections and their complications. It also plays a protective role in dengue fever and chikungunya.

Hassan recently took to his Twitter handle, informing fans not to distribute the Siddha medicine until a proper research is conducted.

"It's not that the research should be done by allopathics. The traditionalists should also have done it. It is traditional for medicines to have side effects," he posted.

Disagreeing to Hassan comment, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar backed the use of the neem drink to fight against dengue

