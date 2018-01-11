 IN PICS: Director Ram Gopal Varma shoots video with porn star Mia Malkova
Mia Malkova thanked the "Sarkar" helmer and said that it was an "exhilarating experience" for her.

11 Jan 2018
Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shot a video titled "God, Sex and Truth" with American porn star Mia Malkova in Europe and he says it is an "elevating and thought provoking experience".

Malkova on Thursday took to Twitter to share her excitement working with an Indian filmmaker.

"Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled 'God, Sex and Truth'. I will be the second adult star after Sunny Leone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker," she tweeted.







She also thanked the "Sarkar" helmer and said that it was an "exhilarating experience" for her.

"Thank you Ram Gopal Varma for shooting 'God, Sex and Truth' with me. It's been an exhilarating experience to see myself through your vision," she wrote along with a photograph of herself sitting nude in front of Varma, who is seen explaining her a scene from the video.

Varma replied to Mia's tweet saying: "Hey Mia it was such an elevating and thought provoking experience to film 'God, Sex and Truth'."

He added that he has never got a chance to work with Sunny.

"I never shot with Sunny Leone but will never forget the experience of shooting 'God, Sex and Truth'," he added.

