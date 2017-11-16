Pictures of Kangana Ranaut's nephew are the cutest things you'll see today



My little munchkin !!!! 😍😍😍😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/FhsGw5cvNE

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017









Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5k7JcUBV15



— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017



After all the tribulations that Kangana and family underwent in the past month, there is finally a good news for them . Kangana Ranaut has been blessed with a nephew. Yes, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has given birth to a baby boy this morning. She shared the pictures of the little one on her Twitter handle and the pictures are oh-so-cute!Rangoli calls him her little munchkin in the post, but you know what, this little munchkin has a mouthful of name. Rangoli revealed the name of the baby in her earlier post. She wrote,"Dear friends meet our son Prithivi Raj Chandel."Kangana Ranaut was at loggerheads with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan over their alleged affair. The spat between them refused to die and it took to national media. While Hrithik came out and openly put forward his side of the story, Kangana receded in isolation.Rangoli has been very vocal on social media and has fought by her sister's side. She has single-handedly taken on every celebrity who questioned her sister and has time and again questioned Hrithik's statements.While the family that has no predecessor in the film industry has been through a lot in the past couple of months, the time has come for them to celebrate.Rangoli had shared this adorable image of baby knit-wears few days ago.Rangoli Chandel caught media's attention after she became prey to vitriolage in Dehradun in the year 2006. Rangoli had then moved to Mumbai with her sister and had been working as her manager since the year 2014 until she became pregnant.Rangoli is married to businessman Ajay Chandel.While Kangana's fans wait desperately for her picture with the baby, we show you some of the family pictures of Kangana shared by Rangoli on social media.Kangana with her parents. (image:Twitter)Kangana with her sister Rangoli. (Image: Instagram)