Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always makes heads turn with their supercute avatar. So it is very exciting to know that have they got back together or not! Everyone wants to know that. As the duo were on a dinner date sometime back, and now as a per a report in Pinkvilla, they were spotted in Bangalore. Probably they both caught up before an IPL match and got clicked with a fan!There were umpteen reports about why the duo split and brought their public appearances together to a halt. The reason about why they took a break for a while is still unknown though and both never revealed if at all the relationship had hit troubled waters.But the good thing that's evident from the picture is that the two have again patched up.