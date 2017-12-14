'Phir Hera Pheri' director Neeraj Vora passes away



Film Industry has witnessed another loss. 54-years-old writer-director-actor Neeraj Vora passed away due to long-term illness. According to the reports, the director was in coma for past 13 months.Neeraj Vora who took his last breath in wee hours, was admitted in Criticare Hospital, Andheri. He was admitted to the hospital 13 months ago after suffering a massive heart attack and brain stroke.'Phir Hera Pheri' actor Paresh Rawal expressed his grief on Twitter. He wrote, “Neeraj Vora – The writer n director of Phir Hera Pheri n many hit films is no more …Aum Shanti .”Tusshar Kapoor also took to Twitter on his demise,His directorial films 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Khiladi 420' will always be remembered.