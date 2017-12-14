'Phir Hera Pheri' director Neeraj Vora passes away

Neeraj Vora who took his last breath in wee hours, was admitted in Criticare Hospital, Andheri. He was admitted to the hospital 13 months ago after suffering a massive heart attack and brain stroke.
'Phir Hera Pheri' actor Paresh Rawal expressed his grief on Twitter. He wrote, “Neeraj Vora – The writer n director of Phir Hera Pheri n many hit films is no more …Aum Shanti .”
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 14, 2017
Tusshar Kapoor also took to Twitter on his demise,
Shocked & saddened to hear of the demise of #Neerajvora ji! Had cast me for Golmaal 1 & directed me in the unreleased Run Bhola Run! RIP sir
— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 14, 2017
His directorial films 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Khiladi 420' will always be remembered.
