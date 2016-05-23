People thought I can't act: Lisa Haydon

Mumbai: Model-actress Lisa Haydon says her biggest struggle as an actor was the perception, before “Queen” was released, she can't act.

“People did not perceive me as someone who could act and 'Queen' was my opportunity to show them that I am not just a model as I can play a character too,” Lisa told IANS.“I believe in something called the big break. 'Aisha' was a small role but 'Queen' is like my first film. People started believing in me after that,” she added.Lisa, who made her acting debut with the 2010 film "Aisha", made a career-defining move with the portrayal of Paris-based free-spirited Bohemian single mom in Vikas Bahl starrer "Queen".She later on went on to feature in "The Shaukeens" and a few others.Asked how does she looks at the competition in showbiz, Lisa said: "I don't really feel like that. If there is a project that is meant for me, it will come my way. I know nobody can do what I do. I don't believe in competition and there is enough work for everyone."Lisa is currently busy promoting her film “Housefull 3” also featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon.The film is directed by Sajid Farhad and will release on June 3.