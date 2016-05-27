People speechless after watching 'Sarbjit': Omung Kumar

"Sarbjit" director Omung Kumar says that the reactions they got for the film were exactly what they had anticipated, and the viewers are coming out of the theatre speechless."The kind of reactions we are receiving is just as we expected. People are speechless coming out from the theatre. This seems that we have done the right kind of work and the film strikes a chord," he said at a screening of the film."Good films never fail to impress the audience. People come to the theatre to be entertained but somehow I feel films like 'Sarbjit' affects the audience.""Sarbjit" is based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who languishes in a Pakistani jail for 23 years, while his sister Dalbir Kaur fights relentlessly for her brother's justice. Randeep Hooda plays the titular role while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played his sister and Richa Chadha as Sarbjit's wife.About the best compliment he received, Omung Kumar said: "The best compliment the film has received so far was someone who told me that Sarabjit becomes immortal after this film."Omung Kumar, who had made his debut with the biopic on boxer Mary Kom starring Priyanka Chopra, has continued the trend by making another biopic.But he said: "It is not that I have taken the responsibility to make only biopics, but my target is to bring out the forgotten real-life stories for the audience. Thus, 'Mary Kom' or 'Sarbjit' came to my way. However, I am not sure about my forthcoming projects. May be, I would switch over to some different genre in the future."Every filmmaker has his own choice. A film must entertain people. Light-hearted films are also a part of entertainment and because of these films, people love to watch serious movies. I might do comedy films someday but that will be a good comedy, not a double meaning slapstick."Omung Kumar has already announced that his third film will be a psychological thriller.