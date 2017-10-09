 PeeCee heads to Italy for 'Quantico' season 3
By: || Updated: 09 Oct 2017 09:22 AM
(Image- Instagram @priyankachopra)

New Delhi: After enjoying some downtime in Los Angeles with her 'Quantico' castmates, Priyanka Chopra is now heading to work.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress is off to Italy to shoot for the season 3 of 'Quantico'.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a close-up Boomerang video of cuddling up to Diana.

She captioned the snap, "Baby @diariesofdiana will miss u.. #nyc to #italy."

 



Baby @diariesofdiana will miss u.. #nyc to #italy🇮🇹


A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on






This year the show will only have 13 episodes as opposed to season 1 and 2 which had 22 episodes each.

Priyanka has also wrapped shooting for two Hollywood movies.

One is 'A Kid Like Jake' which also stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer and the second is 'Isn't It Romantic?' which also stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

