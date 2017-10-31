PeeCee feels overwhelmed as 'Ventilator' wins 5 Marathi Filmfare Awards

The 2017 Marathi Filmfare Awards were announced on Friday night, with 'Ventilator' taking home five prestigious awards at the star-studded ceremony.Talking about the achievement, PeeCee said, "Really really proud of Team Ventilator for bringing home 5 Filmfare awards. Stories are at the heart of everything we do at Purple Pebble Pictures."The actress also congratulated the artistes who won the black statuette.She noted, "Congratulations to Rajesh Mapuskar who received the award for 'Best Original Story' and 'Best Screenplay' in addition to his win for 'Best Debut Director'. Congratulations to Rameshwar Bhagat for 'Best Editing' and to Sanjay Maurya and Allywn Rego, for 'Best Sound Designing'. Well deserved recognition for these amazing talents. So happy and proud of my entire team."Dr Madhu Chopra's, Priyanka's mother, who co-produced the movie also expressed her happiness on 'Ventilator' winning prestigious awards.The family drama was nominated in 15 categories at the 2017 Marathi Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male) - Jitendra Joshi, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Ashutosh Gowariker, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Sukanya Kulkarni, Best Music Album - Rohan Gokhale & Rohan Pradhan, Best Lyrics - Manoj Yadav, Best Production Design - Nikhil Kovale, Best Cinematography - Savita Singh, Best Original Story - Rajesh Mapuskar, Best Screenplay - Rajesh Mapuskar, Best Dialogue - Rajesh Mapuskar, Best Editing - Rameshwar Bhagat, Best Background Score - Rohan-Rohan and Best Sound Design - Sanjay Maurya and Allwyn Rego.The fun family fiesta, featuring a sterling ensemble cast of veteran actors from the Marathi film industry and theatre along with brilliant performances by Ashutosh Gowariker and Boman Irani, have resonated with the audience.The unusual take on family values, customs, traditions and relations in 'Ventilator' had been highly appreciated by cinema aficionados.Produced by Purple Pebble Pictures in association with Magij Pictures and presented by Zee Studios and directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, 'Ventilator' released on 4th November, last year.