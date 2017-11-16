 PeeCee chops off her tresses for 'Quantico' season three
By: || Updated: 16 Nov 2017 09:28 AM
Priyanka Chopra/Image- ANI

New Delhi: The whole world knows that Priyanka Chopra works hard and despite her busy schedule the actor doesn't leave a single chance to keep us updated on what she is up to.

PeeCee, who is currently busy shooting for her TV show 'Quantico' in the United States, shared a picture on her Instagram page, which has made everyone curious to know about her new look.

In the snap, the 'Bajirao Mastani' star has shown her strands of hair lying on the floor which indicates that she has chopped her long locks.

She captioned the image, "Bye bye long hair. What's the Alex Parrish look for season 3. You'll find out soon!!"

For the first two seasons, Priyanka kept her look pretty much the same.

Besides 'Quantico', the Bollywood diva will be starring in two Hollywood projects, 'A Kid Like Jake' which stars Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer and 'Isn't It Romantic?' which stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. (ANI)

